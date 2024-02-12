Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,275 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 419,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

