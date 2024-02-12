Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $125,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 251,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,772. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

