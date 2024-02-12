Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

