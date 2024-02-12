Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the quarter. Kennametal comprises about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.88% of Kennametal worth $116,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.9 %

KMT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 175,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

