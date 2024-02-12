Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,211 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of CGI worth $66,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CGI by 130.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,648. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

