Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,272 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $70,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $41.50. 405,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

