Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $92,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 346,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.