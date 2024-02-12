CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.33.

NYSE CACI opened at $360.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.84. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $361.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 38,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

