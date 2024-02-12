Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

