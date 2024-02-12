Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$59.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.69. The stock has a market cap of C$25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$32.65 and a 52-week high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$215,696.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,798. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

