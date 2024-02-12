Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after buying an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.47. 2,395,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

