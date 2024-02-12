Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.28

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 75851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

