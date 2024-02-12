Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$62.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$60.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.16. The stock has a market cap of C$56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.