Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.56. 29,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,237. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

