Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE CP opened at C$114.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3406427 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.