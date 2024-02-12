Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$148.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as low as C$249.00 and last traded at C$143.15, with a volume of 76470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.02.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Insider Activity

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.78. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.