Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 396,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

