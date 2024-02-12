CashBackPro Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648,478.51 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $652.37 million and approximately $648,478.51 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.34 or 0.99858588 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00177255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002881 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.10815899 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $833,665.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

