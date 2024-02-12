Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.75

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 25819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

