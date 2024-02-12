CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Up 9.9%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 97,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 875,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 in the last three months.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

