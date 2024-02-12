Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.06 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $86.06 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

