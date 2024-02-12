ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 9.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 2,958,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,829,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

ChargePoint Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

