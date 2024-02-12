Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

