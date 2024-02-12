Chia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $310.42 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.45 or 0.00065082 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $310.42 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,869,235 coins and its circulating supply is 9,869,235 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

