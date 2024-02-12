Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 4.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $100,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $15.97 on Monday, reaching $2,622.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,155. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,080.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

