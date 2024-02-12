Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $761,944.08 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.39. 349,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,946. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

