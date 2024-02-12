CIBC Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$7.75 Price Target

CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.07.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

