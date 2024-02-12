CIBC Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.81.

TSE:SAP traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.76. The company had a trading volume of 411,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9541724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

