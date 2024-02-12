Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,288 shares of company stock worth $5,417,833. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

