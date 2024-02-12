Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

CRUS opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

