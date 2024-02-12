Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $49.81. 2,666,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

