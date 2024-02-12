Citigroup Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $135.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

