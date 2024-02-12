Citigroup Trims Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price to $60.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $61.86 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.36 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.79.

QGEN opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 198.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

