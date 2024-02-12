CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,234,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 25,481,766 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $13.95.

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

