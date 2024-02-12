Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.42 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

