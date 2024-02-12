Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 889,020 shares of company stock worth $68,637,610. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
