CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 252.8% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Up 0.8 %

CNEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,749. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

