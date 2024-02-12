CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period.

CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE CNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The company has a quick ratio of 453.76, a current ratio of 558.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.06. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

