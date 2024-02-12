Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,770 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,195 ($27.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,299.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,907 ($23.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.37). The stock has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.45), for a total value of £324,120 ($406,318.16). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 598 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,451 and have sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. Corporate insiders own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

