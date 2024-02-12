Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 9,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

