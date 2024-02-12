Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 652.1% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,856. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
