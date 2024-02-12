Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 652.1% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,856. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

