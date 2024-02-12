Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

