Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,509 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 101,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 427,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 131.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 203.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

