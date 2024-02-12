Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of WTW opened at $271.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average is $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $272.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

