Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,769 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.98. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

