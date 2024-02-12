Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after buying an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.