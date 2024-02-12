Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.44 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.23 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

