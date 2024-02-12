Comparing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $181.00 million N/A -$9.23 million $0.06 184.50 Root $310.80 million 0.36 -$297.70 million ($12.72) -0.60

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 1.95% 14.00% 5.94% Root -54.81% -79.67% -14.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 Root 1 7 1 0 2.00

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Root has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Root.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.