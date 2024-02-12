Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Comstock stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Further Reading

