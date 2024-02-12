Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.